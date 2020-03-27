Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,031 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.37% of CONMED worth $11,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CONMED by 2.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,670,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in CONMED by 46.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 14,253 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in CONMED during the third quarter worth about $10,351,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CONMED during the third quarter worth about $984,000.

Get CONMED alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNMD. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CONMED from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONMED currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

In related news, Director John L. Workman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,392.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CNMD traded down $4.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.26. 642,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,810. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $116.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.