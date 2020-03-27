Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $7.67 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,066,324 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 23,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.68 per share, with a total value of $2,484,000.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MS traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $34.01. The company had a trading volume of 33,369,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,072,824. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average is $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

