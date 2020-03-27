Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 105,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,522,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday. They set an “inline” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.02.

NYSE:CNI traded down $3.58 on Friday, reaching $73.93. 1,240,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,838. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.38. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $96.53. The company has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

