Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 12,722 Shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Science Applications International worth $9,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,177,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,555,000 after buying an additional 828,510 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 183.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 844,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,774,000 after buying an additional 546,291 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 75.5% in the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 238,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,791,000 after buying an additional 102,388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 69,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 268,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,362,000 after buying an additional 31,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAIC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,693. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.32 and its 200-day moving average is $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26. Science Applications International Corp has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $96.80.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

