Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 341,325 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,459 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 341,325 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $9,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,818,114 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $193,617,000 after acquiring an additional 68,015 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth $44,387,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,504,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth $18,145,000. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 249,897 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIMO shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.36.

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.38. The stock had a trading volume of 230,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.31.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.73 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.37%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

