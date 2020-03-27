Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Equifax by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

In other Equifax news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total value of $351,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFX traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.55. 749,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,430. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $164.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.04 and its 200-day moving average is $142.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $905.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BNP Paribas raised Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Equifax from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.