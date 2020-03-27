Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,080 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Umpqua by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 73,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,358 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,686,000 after acquiring an additional 480,233 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,832,000 after acquiring an additional 748,646 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on UMPQ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $177,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,951 shares of company stock valued at $202,202. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,654,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,873. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

