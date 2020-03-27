Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 5,719 Shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 195.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 658.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 21.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schneider National alerts:

NYSE:SNDR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,853. Schneider National Inc has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNDR shares. Cowen started coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.58.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.