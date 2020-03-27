Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Domtar by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,338,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,181,000 after purchasing an additional 332,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Domtar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Domtar by 1,189.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,129,000 after purchasing an additional 692,184 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Domtar by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 734,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,102,000 after purchasing an additional 120,666 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,677,000 after buying an additional 239,233 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFS stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 591,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,481. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.99. Domtar Corp has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Domtar had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Domtar Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UFS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UFS downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Domtar from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Domtar from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.08.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

