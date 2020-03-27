Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 203.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 632,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 423,809 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $677,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 999,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,159,000 after buying an additional 262,265 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,195,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,180,000 after buying an additional 661,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Unum Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

NYSE:UNM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.97. 4,305,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,045. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

