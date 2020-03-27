Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 82.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,193 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Nomura upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a target price (down previously from ) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.88.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene bought 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,747.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,005,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day moving average of $76.92.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

