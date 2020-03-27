Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Grows Position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Post were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Post by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,027,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,165,000 after purchasing an additional 154,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Post by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,027,000 after purchasing an additional 295,986 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Post by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Post by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,860,000 after purchasing an additional 111,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 638,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Post in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.70.

Shares of POST traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.76. 657,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,578. Post Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $68.97 and a 1 year high of $113.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.01 and its 200-day moving average is $103.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.38.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.72%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $356,433.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

