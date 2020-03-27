Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $199,000 Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 138.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Thor Industries from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

In related news, Director Jan Suwinski bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,380.00. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Thor Industries stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.82. 1,221,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.87. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $89.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.28%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

