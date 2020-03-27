Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $210,000 Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 123.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX traded down $10.01 on Friday, reaching $342.78. 291,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,354. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.48 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $241.12 and a 12 month high of $421.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $337.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

MKTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $388.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James raised MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.29.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

