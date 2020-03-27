Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $162,000 in Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $321,000.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

SPT traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 217,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,728. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.12. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $28.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPT. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.