Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 203,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 64,666 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 230.7% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 24,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 73,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First American Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 535,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First American Financial stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,994. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.65. First American Financial Corp has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.88.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.45. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Several analysts have commented on FAF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Compass Point upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

