Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $192,000 Investment in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SATS. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Echostar by 3,330.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SATS shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Echostar from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echostar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Echostar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

NASDAQ SATS traded down $3.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,747. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.36. Echostar Co. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $45.15.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.51). Echostar had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Echostar’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Echostar Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Echostar Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

