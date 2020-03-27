Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $201,000 Investment in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,770,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,970 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,847,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,016,000 after acquiring an additional 62,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,060,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,361,000 after acquiring an additional 112,306 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,205,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 291.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,652,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

In related news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani purchased 20,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $225,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,743,854.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dan Maurer purchased 10,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $112,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,461.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 46,758 shares of company stock worth $527,898 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,230,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $20.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.24.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 6.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.44%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

