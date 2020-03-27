Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jayson Penn sold 3,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $88,972.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,471,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PPC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.02. 873,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,791. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.52.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

PPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra lowered their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

