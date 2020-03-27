Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 122 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 971.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 28,494 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $94,621,000 after buying an additional 31,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRC traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,207. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.92. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $117.10.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

HRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

