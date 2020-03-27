Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,041,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 23,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 40,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGLD stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.56. 716,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.27. Royal Gold, Inc has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $138.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.22.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

