Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2,602.8% in the third quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 810,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,582,000 after acquiring an additional 780,838 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $4,346,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $759,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAY has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

Shares of PLAY stock traded down $2.51 on Friday, hitting $14.80. 4,568,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,282. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $59.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

