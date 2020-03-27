Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,600 Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 71,807 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 63.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 29.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 67,705 shares during the period. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.07. 864,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cousins Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 39.46%.

Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

