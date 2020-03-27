Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 66,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,630,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 348.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,743,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,260,000 after purchasing an additional 481,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.65.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total transaction of $732,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,108.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,360 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.