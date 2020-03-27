Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 18,629 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,629 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,007,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,705,000 after acquiring an additional 18,551,578 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 21,821.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,010,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969,409 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sirius XM by 425.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,254,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873,138 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,065,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,877,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,265 shares in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIRI. FBN Securities began coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sirius XM from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Shares of Sirius XM stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,619,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,467,262. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,001,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $319,496.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,230.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.