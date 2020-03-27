Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 4,146 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth $58,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

Shares of NYSE TRN traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,202,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Trinity Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $24.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.76.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $850.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.60 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

In related news, insider Brandon B. Boze purchased 122,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $2,535,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandon B. Boze purchased 662,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.78 per share, for a total transaction of $13,769,368.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,881,431 shares of company stock valued at $38,936,699. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

