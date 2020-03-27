Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 428 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $1,226,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,801,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $440,000.

Spectrum Brands stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.56. 536,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average is $56.14.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.21 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 58.74%.

SPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

In other news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 16,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.84 per share, for a total transaction of $999,866.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,209,362.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser purchased 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,711.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,182 shares in the company, valued at $492,310.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

