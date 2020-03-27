Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TIF. Credit Suisse Group cut Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.89.

Shares of NYSE TIF traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,625,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.99. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $78.60 and a one year high of $134.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.38.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

