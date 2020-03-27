Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 1,693 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,942 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Workday by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 21,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,457,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,203,000 after buying an additional 409,763 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2,041.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Workday from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Workday from $196.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.37.

Workday stock traded down $9.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.21. 2,026,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,453. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.22 and a 200 day moving average of $169.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 1.42. Workday Inc has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. Workday’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $899,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $9,627,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 404,571 shares of company stock valued at $65,442,392. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

