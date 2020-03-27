Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 1,905 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,143.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.44. 518,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,794. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.08. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $158.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.66 and a 200-day moving average of $105.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.13%. The firm had revenue of $100.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $280.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.95.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,596.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

