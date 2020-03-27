Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 31,819 Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,819 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMX. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 110,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 6.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.18. 3,734,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,511,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $18.03.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. On average, analysts forecast that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMX. ValuEngine cut America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

