Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 724 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WLTW. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WLTW shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Raymond James downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cfra raised Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.21. 1,292,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.