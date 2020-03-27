Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 890 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,893 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $7,899,239.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $821,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,514 shares of company stock worth $47,186,413 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LULU traded down $11.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.84. 3,568,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,514. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.93. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $266.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $231.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.44.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.