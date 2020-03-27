Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. ValuEngine raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.46.

PACCAR stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.49. 1,743,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,072. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $83.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average of $74.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.