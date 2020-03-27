Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,767 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 901,796 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $75,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,192 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in EOG Resources by 886.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,578,265 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $132,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,343 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,608,564 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $302,253,000 after buying an additional 1,332,875 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,082,996 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $760,791,000 after buying an additional 1,155,620 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,201,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,362,173,000 after buying an additional 1,006,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $91.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $3.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.00. 10,077,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,103,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.70. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

