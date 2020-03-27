Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,151,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 407,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,716 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.79.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $2.07 on Friday, reaching $52.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,189,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,909. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.46. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

