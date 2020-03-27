Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 113.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,828,000 after buying an additional 33,010 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $425,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 147,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after buying an additional 76,264 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,363.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.69. 1,650,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,679. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.66. Qorvo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. ValuEngine raised Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Summit Insights raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.44.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.