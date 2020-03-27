Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.10 Million Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,588,711,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,201,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $870,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,680 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 815,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $221,689,000 after acquiring an additional 568,366 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,349,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,662,267,000 after acquiring an additional 528,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.00.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $2.77 on Friday, reaching $216.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,249,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,757. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The stock has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,208 shares of company stock worth $30,137,672 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

