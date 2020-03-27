Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 58,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $304,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 784.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 161,311 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,049,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,284,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,342 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.14. 4,008,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,466. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.11, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.07.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $223.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPM. ValuEngine lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

