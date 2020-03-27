Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TER. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Teradyne by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,321,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,125,000 after purchasing an additional 490,156 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $32,417,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,518,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,534,000 after purchasing an additional 441,324 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Teradyne by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 560,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,188,000 after purchasing an additional 313,996 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Teradyne by 16,411.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 313,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 311,810 shares during the period.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on TER shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $525,109.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 10,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $733,041.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TER traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.85. 2,126,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,545. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.17.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.