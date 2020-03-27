Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.24.

NYSE UNP traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,962,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,832. The stock has a market cap of $92.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

