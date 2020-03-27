Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 137.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,360 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 29,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Marvell Technology Group to and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.32.

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $117,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,604.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRVL traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,957,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,617,845. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average is $24.87.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 58.70%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

