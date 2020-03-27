Profund Advisors LLC Increases Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,873,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,322,038,000 after acquiring an additional 246,272 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,704,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.46. DTE Energy Co has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.03.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

DTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

