Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,160 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,372 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774,428 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,332,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,625,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $99,241,000 after purchasing an additional 940,600 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in TJX Companies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $883,277,000 after purchasing an additional 847,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 790,787 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NYSE:TJX traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.80. 12,845,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,027,715. The stock has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average of $58.49.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

