Profund Advisors LLC Sells 931 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,374 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock traded down $8.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,923,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,179. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.82 and its 200-day moving average is $116.99. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 95.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.18.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

