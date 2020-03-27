Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Trading Down 5.2%

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) shares fell 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $98.25 and last traded at $99.81, 967,249 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 758,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFPT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.62.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.88 and its 200 day moving average is $119.09. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $2,438,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,761 shares in the company, valued at $13,140,376.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $251,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,927.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,014,500. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 1,581.5% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 29,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 27,439 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 336,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,401,000 after acquiring an additional 40,192 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 935,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

