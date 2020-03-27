ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (UST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on April 1st

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1103 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

UST traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.46. 1,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,410. ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $56.49 and a twelve month high of $80.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.31.

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of between 7 and 10 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

