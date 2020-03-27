ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (UYM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1227 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.
ProShares Ultra Basic Materials stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.09. The stock had a trading volume of 999 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,432. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.67. ProShares Ultra Basic Materials has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.75.
ProShares Ultra Basic Materials Company Profile
