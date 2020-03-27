ProShares Ultra Real Estate (URE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on April 1st

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1373 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.
Shares of URE traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $44.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,468. ProShares Ultra Real Estate has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $100.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day moving average of $84.10.
About ProShares Ultra Real Estate
See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.