ProShares Ultra Real Estate (URE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on April 1st

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1373 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of URE traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $44.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,468. ProShares Ultra Real Estate has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $100.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day moving average of $84.10.

About ProShares Ultra Real Estate

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

