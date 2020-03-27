ProShares UltraPro 3x Short Crude Oil ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:OILD)

ProShares UltraPro 3x Short Crude Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:OILD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 10,214 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,150% compared to the typical volume of 817 call options.

Shares of OILD traded up $9.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.32. 224,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,673. ProShares UltraPro 3x Short Crude Oil ETF has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OILD. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro 3x Short Crude Oil ETF during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. XR Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro 3x Short Crude Oil ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 62,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 15,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro 3x Short Crude Oil ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,416,000.

